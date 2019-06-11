BEDFORD - Robert R. "Bobby" Lauretti Jr., 71, of Bedford, died on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Community Hospice House in Merrimack.
Born in Somerville, Mass., on Dec. 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Robert R. and Jean (Freden) Lauretti Sr.
During the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. His decorations include the Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal 60 with two service stars.
After the Marines, Bobby went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service.
During retirement, Bobby enjoyed a good coffee from Starbucks, watching war movies, and acting as a living room juror for Judge Judy. He recently moved in with his sister, Jeanne Lauretti, who cared for him, and together they enjoyed shopping trips and going out to lunch.
Family members include his sisters, Jeanne Lauretti, Elaine Tosh and Maryann Nelson, and his brother, Bob Stabins and their families. Bobby will be welcomed into Heaven by his late sister, Nancy Clark.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Interment will take place at a later date in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merrimack Hospice House or the Manchester Animal Shelter.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
