Robert Morrissette, 79, of Bedford NH passed away peacefully on April 13th, 2020. He was born in Manchester NH on August 16th, 1940 to the late Roland and Alphonsie (Desauliner) Morrissette. Robert was a long-time parishioner of Saint Augustin Church in Manchester. He had a lifelong love of music and enjoyed his stuffed animal collection. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sisters Anita Morrissette and Denise Fortier, his nephew Robert Denoncourt Jr. and his niece Therese Prindville. Robert is survived and will be deeply missed by his three sisters Yvette Prindville, Pauline Denoncourt and Susan Shallow. He is survived by many more cousins, nieces and nephews. A private, family only funeral service will be held on April 17th, 2020. En lieu of flowers the family kindly asks that you make a memorial donation in Robert's name to the at .
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 15, 2020