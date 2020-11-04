1/1
Robert R. Roy
1946 - 2020
Robert R. Roy, 74, a lifelong resident of Manchester, died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Catholic Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Joanne M. (Vincent) Roy with whom he shared forty-years of marriage.



Robert was born on August 4, 1946 in Manchester and was the son of the late Joseph A. and Jane A. (LaRoche). He was a graduate of Central High School. He was employed by the Concord Correctional Facility for many years as a Supervisor in the Printing Department. Robert taught and oversaw the inmates in printing production.



In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, camping and fishing. Robert and Joanne also loved square dancing together.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Lisa Tower, Rhonda Toulouse and her husband, Larry and Roland Roy; three grandchildren, Cassandra Davis and Kaleigh and Chelsey Tower and five great-grandchildren.



A Funeral Service for Robert will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester at 10:00AM. Covid-19 regulations will be implemented.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Robert's memory to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To view Robert's online tribute, send condolences to family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net


Published in Union Leader on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
