Robert "Bob" Raymond
1940 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Raymond, 80, Fort Myers Beach, FL, formerly of Auburn NH, died September 9, 2020 in Fort Myers after a yearlong battle from a stroke. Bob was born in Concord NH 7/29/1940 and graduated from Pembroke Academy.

Retiring from Gibson Greeting cards in 1998, Bob turned to NH real estate, owning a Century 21 and later as a managing broker for Prudential Verani. Retiring again, Bob moved to Fort Myers Beach where he continued in real estate until he turned to his true passion and calling - politics.

He fulfilled his passion by representing Fort Myers Beach citizens from the Local Planning, Town Council, Mayor and many Lee County agencies. Once term limited, Bob turned his energies to the Fire Department and was elected and later re-elected Fire Commission Seat 1, which he held through January 2020.

Bob will surely be missed. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna (Murphy) Raymond, son Bryan Raymond and his wife Dianna, daughters, Karin Raymond and Colette Tyler and husband Christopher, a brother Maurice and sister-in-law Jacqueline Raymond, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a niece and numerous nephews.

A graveside service will take place at Atkinson Cemetery, Atkinson, NH TBD.

Published in Union Leader on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
