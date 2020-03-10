Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert S. Campbell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert S. Campbell, 92, passed away on March 9, 2020. Born in Dover, NH on August 28, 1927, he was son of the late Richard and Ruth (Snell) Campbell. He shared nearly 70 years of marriage with his wife, Constance Campbell.



Bob was raised and attended school in Somerville, MA. He attended Boston University and Springfield College, graduating Magna Cum Laude and receiving his Bachelor's Degree. Bob worked for many years as the Boys' Youth Director at the YMCA and later as a 5th grade science and language teacher in Goffstown. He was the founder of the Retired Men's Cribbage Club of Manchester. Bob was an accomplished stained glass artist who created many beautiful pieces over many years.



Bob leaves behind his wife, Constance Campbell of Manchester, NH; his son, James Campbell and his wife Cheryl Pamula-Campbell of Hampton, NH; his daughter, Kathleen McCarthy of Ashland, NH; his son, David Campbell and his wife Bronwyn of Nashua, NH; his grandchildren, Stacey Ogden, Heather Neal, Michael McCarthy, Mariah, Brenna and Matthew Campbell; as well as seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Thompson.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 11 from 10am-12pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.



