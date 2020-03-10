MANCHESTER - Robert S. Campbell, 92, passed away on March 9, 2020.
Born in Dover on Aug. 28, 1927, he was son of the late Richard and Ruth (Snell) Campbell. He shared nearly 70 years of marriage with his wife, Constance Campbell.
He was raised and attended school in Somerville, Mass. Bob attended Boston University and Springfield College, graduating magna cum laude and earning his bachelor's degree.
Bob worked many years as the Boys' Youth Director at the YMCA and later as a 5th grade science and language teacher in Goffstown.
He was the founder of the Retired Men's Cribbage Club of Manchester. Bob was also an accomplished stained glass artist who created many beautiful pieces over the years.
In addition to his wife, Constance Campbell of Manchester, family members include his son, James Campbell and his wife Cheryl Pamula-Campbell of Hampton; his daughter, Kathleen McCarthy of Ashland; his son, David Campbell and his wife Bronwyn of Nashua; his grandchildren, Stacey Ogden, Heather Neal, Michael McCarthy, Mariah, Brenna and Matthew Campbell; and his seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara Thompson.
SERVICES: Visitation is planned for Wednesday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to noon in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 10, 2020