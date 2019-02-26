Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert S. "Rob" Carlberg. View Sign

Robert "Rob" S. Carlberg, 51, died February 20, 2019 at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA after a period of failing health. He was born May 8, 1967 in Worcester, MA., son of the late Robert A. Carlberg and Frances (Houle) Carlberg.



Rob grew up in Raymond, NH and was a graduate of Raymond High School, Class of 1986. In 1989, he married Susan Brown and they have been longtime residents in Deerfield, NH. Throughout his professional career, Rob was a successful salesman whether he sold, automobiles, mortgages or motorcycles. It was the honest way he chose to communicate with clients that won them over. Since Rob had a passion for motorcycle riding, his last employment at Manchester Harley is the one he enjoyed the most. After the passing of his father, Rob took ownership of Enviro-Wash which was a commercial power washing company. On weekends-for eight years he operated the business.



Rob's hobbies included vacationing and going camping with his family, listening to music, singing karaoke and having conversations with others.



He is survived by his wife, Susan Carlberg, daughter and her companion, Bridgette Carlberg and Thomas McCarthy, brother, David Carlberg, brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Christie Brown, nephew, DJ Brown, niece, Stepfani Croteau, and his puppy, Otis.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Brewitt Funeral Home, Raymond, NH.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, Epping, NH.



After the funeral Mass, a celebration of Rob's life will be held with location to be determined-keep checking funeral home website for updates



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to David's House, 461 Mount Support Rd., Lebanon, NH 03766



