MERRIMACK - Robert S. "Bob" Epstein, 75, of Merrimack, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in the Community Hospice House in Merrimack.
Born in Stamford, Conn., on Jan. 16, 1944, he was the son of the late Abraham and Ruth (Wool) Epstein.
Raised in Stamford, Conn., he graduated from J.M. Wright Technical High School.
He served with the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1964.
In the early 1980s, Bob started his own chimney sweep company, RSE Services. He enjoyed making meaningful connections with his many loyal customers, whom he truly cared about.
He was a 6th degree black belt in Enshudo karate.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his seven grandchildren and his dog, Clyde. He also enjoyed spending time at Hot Rize with his good friends.
Anyone that knew him, knew that Oreos were the way to his heart. He was always up for a good joke and anything about farts made him laugh until he cried.
He will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 51 years, Arlene (Turcio) Epstein; his daughters and their husbands, Shelley and Chris Bethel, Lhea and Doug McCaffery, and Darlene and Eddie Anzalone; seven grandchildren, Isabella, Paige, Sophea, Madison, Vito Justin, and Vinnie; a sister, Doris Epstein; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Marlene Halperin and Rhea Davison.
His family is extremely grateful to the Manchester VA, the nurses at the ICU at St. Joseph's Hospital and everyone at Home, Health and Hospice in Merrimack.
SERVICES: Visitation is planned for Friday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Home, Health & Hospice, c/o Community Hospice House, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054 or online at www.hhhc.org
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 8, 2019