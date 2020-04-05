Robert S. Thompson, Sr., 88, formerly of Danville, N.H., died on March 26, 2020, at Kirkwood Corners, Lee, N.H., his home for the past 4 years.
Born Oct. 5, 1931, in Haverhill, Mass., he was the son of Alexander G. and Eleanor Thompson. He graduated from Haverhill Trade School, and served in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War. While in the service, he met his wife, Rui Kataoka in Japan, and brought her home to raise their family. Robert worked as a repairman for New England Telephone for 32 years before retiring. They spent their retirement years in their homes in Danville and Colebrook, N.H., until Rui's death in 2016, when Robert moved to Kirkwood Corners. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and playing cards with family and friends as well as tinkering around his homes, mowing the lawns, and, especially, eating sweets.
He leaves behind a sister, Shirley Smith of Virginia; and a brother, Alan Thompson and his wife Kathleen of Florida; four sons, Joseph and his wife Andrea of Danville, N.H., Robert Jr. and wife Cheryl of Allenstown, N.H., John of Cyr Plantation, Maine, and William of Hagerstown, Md.; daughter Kathryn Simpson and husband Brandan of Manchester, N.H.; granddaughters Tracey Adams and husband Micah, Ashley Trenholm and husband Robert, and Shaun Simpson; grandsons Connor Simpson and wife Caitlin, and Joseph Thompson; and great-grandchildren Zoe and Sadie Adams and Calvin Trenholm.
SERVICES: A burial service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation to the .
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 5, 2020