Dear Uncle Bob,

All my life; time with you has made me feel special. Thank you for building me forts, playing hide and go seek, war, fish, slap jack and rummy. Thank you for always being thoughtful, generous and fun. You brought us gifts from your travels in the world and always met me when I got of the plane to visit all of you in Va Beach with flowers...again, making me feel special.

We have had so many wonderful conversations that have helped guide me in life.

Our Love is special and I am blessed that you are my Uncle.

You are Loved and will be missed.

With you close in my heart always-Love, Pammy



Pam Holt

Family