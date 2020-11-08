1/2
Robert Sarto "Bob" Myre
Robert "Bob" Sarto Myre, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Va.

Robert was 75 years of age, born in Manchester, N.H., to the late Sarto and Flora Myre. He devoted his life to his family, his profession in Naval Intelligence, and his community, retiring as a Senior Analyst and Vice President of Summit Research Corporation at the age of 65.

Robert is survived by his wife, Kathryn Lindgren; his sister, Muriel "Mikki" Margaritis; his children, Robert "Robby" Myre Jr, Danielle Addis, Stacy Ortiz, and stepchildren, Heather Holguin and Jason Conner, and eight grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel, at 1485 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service at 2 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 PM
NOV
8
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
November 5, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Glenn Meade
November 5, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 4, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 4, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 4, 2020
Dear Uncle Bob,
All my life; time with you has made me feel special. Thank you for building me forts, playing hide and go seek, war, fish, slap jack and rummy. Thank you for always being thoughtful, generous and fun. You brought us gifts from your travels in the world and always met me when I got of the plane to visit all of you in Va Beach with flowers...again, making me feel special.
We have had so many wonderful conversations that have helped guide me in life.
Our Love is special and I am blessed that you are my Uncle.
You are Loved and will be missed.
With you close in my heart always-Love, Pammy
Pam Holt
Family
