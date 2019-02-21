Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert S. "Bob" Gottsegen, 85, of Meredith, NH passed away in the early morning of February 16, 2019 at his residence.



Bob was born on August 16, 1933 in New York City, NY, the son of Max and Cele (Krupp) Gottsegen, He graduated from



Bob enjoyed an active lifestyle including tennis, skiing, snorkeling, swimming, golfing, and traveling. He was also actively involved during his retirement with various organizations including being an advocate of the environment at the Bermuda Biological Station and beginning in 2004, joined the Department of Environmental and Coastal Resources of the TCI. In 2006, he transferred to the Department of Environmental Health where he immersed himself in developing a recycling and litter reduction system for the TCI Government.



During his career and retirement, Bob had resided in Leominster, MA, Bedford, NH, Hamilton Parish, Bermuda, Marco Island, FL, Hatley, Quebec, Canada, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, and lastly Meredith, NH.



Bob is survived by his wife, Claudette (Allard) Carluccio, formerly of Manchester, NH and currently of Meredith, NH; his son, Michael Gottsegen of Manhattan, NY; his daughter, Lori Zinman Zuckerman and her husband Les Zuckerman of Fort Lauderdale, FL; his step-children, Carlo Carluccio and his wife Bobbi of Bedford, NH; Dino Carluccio and his wife Lori of Springfield, VA; and Mario Carluccio of Leominster, MA; his grandchildren, Danielle Zinman, Andrew Zinman, and Nicolas, Jessica, Michael, Andy, John, and Jack Carluccio; and his first great grandchild, Cooper Carluccio.



Per Bob's request, services will be private. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, NH is in charge of arrangements. To view Bob's online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Robert S. "Bob" Gottsegen, 85, of Meredith, NH passed away in the early morning of February 16, 2019 at his residence.Bob was born on August 16, 1933 in New York City, NY, the son of Max and Cele (Krupp) Gottsegen, He graduated from New York University in 1955 and then went into active duty with the U.S. Navy until 1958, achieving the rank of lieutenant senior grade and remained in the Navy Reserves until 1967. His private sector career was in the plastics industry based mainly in Leominster and Fitchburg, MA. He started in sales and operations at Gotham Industries and became president of various plastics companies thereafter including Crawford Plastics Corporation, Plascor division of Instrument Systems Corporation, Bee Plastics (subsequently acquired by Igloo Corporation), Bee Thermo Electric joint venture of Igloo Corporation, and Milnor Corporation where he remained President and CEO until his retirement in 1990. Plastics products that Bob proudly directly involved in manufacturing included Igloo thermos-electric insulated ice chests and Pro Brush toothbrushes. He was on the Board of Trustees at University of Massachusetts Amherst for several years.Bob enjoyed an active lifestyle including tennis, skiing, snorkeling, swimming, golfing, and traveling. He was also actively involved during his retirement with various organizations including being an advocate of the environment at the Bermuda Biological Station and beginning in 2004, joined the Department of Environmental and Coastal Resources of the TCI. In 2006, he transferred to the Department of Environmental Health where he immersed himself in developing a recycling and litter reduction system for the TCI Government.During his career and retirement, Bob had resided in Leominster, MA, Bedford, NH, Hamilton Parish, Bermuda, Marco Island, FL, Hatley, Quebec, Canada, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, and lastly Meredith, NH.Bob is survived by his wife, Claudette (Allard) Carluccio, formerly of Manchester, NH and currently of Meredith, NH; his son, Michael Gottsegen of Manhattan, NY; his daughter, Lori Zinman Zuckerman and her husband Les Zuckerman of Fort Lauderdale, FL; his step-children, Carlo Carluccio and his wife Bobbi of Bedford, NH; Dino Carluccio and his wife Lori of Springfield, VA; and Mario Carluccio of Leominster, MA; his grandchildren, Danielle Zinman, Andrew Zinman, and Nicolas, Jessica, Michael, Andy, John, and Jack Carluccio; and his first great grandchild, Cooper Carluccio.Per Bob's request, services will be private. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, NH is in charge of arrangements. To view Bob's online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Funeral Home Phaneuf Funeral Homes

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NYU U.S. Navy Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close