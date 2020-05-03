MIAMI SHORES, Fla. -- Robert St. Gelais, 82 of Miami Shores, FL passed away on April 24, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on August 14, 1937 to Leopold and Diana (Carrier) St. Gelais.



Bob was educated in Manchester, NH. He served in the US Army in Baumholder Germany from 1960 to 1963. After his honorable discharge, Bob returned to NH for a short time. He moved to Fredricksburg, Maryland and worked for the Teachers Association of Montgomery County MD. After working in an office, he wanted to work outside. Bob became a Real Estate Broker and worked many years in Maryland. He then moved to Miami Shores, FL. He was a Real Estate Agent in the Miami area for several years before retiring.During his retirement he became a tennis enthusiast. He played tennis 7 days a week until he became ill.



Bob is survived by his sister, Theresa St. Gelais of Manchester, NH. He was predeceased by his parents, Leopold and Diana St. Gelais, his brothers, Laurent "Larry", Raymond "Ray" and Paul St. Gelais, sister-in-laws, Pauline and Claire St. Gelais. He is survived by several nieces and nephews and also great nieces and nephews.



After his cremation, a committal service will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date when we can all come together.







