Robert T. George Sr. (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service
283 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 031044920
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
650 Hanover St.
Manchester, NH
Burial
Following Services
Pine Grove Cemetery
Obituary
MANCHESTER - Robert T. "Sonny" George Sr., 95, of Manchester, passed away on July 15, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Manchester on Oct. 9, 1923, he was the son of the late James and Ellen (Manning) George.

During World War II, he served in the armed forces.

In his earlier years, Sonny owned and operated the Greek American Club in Manchester. Before retiring, he worked as a housing code inspector for the city of Manchester.

He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Sonny was especially proud and loved his family, as they loved him.

Family members include his son, Robert and his wife Carline; his granddaughters, Kelly and her wife Sandy, Kerry and Bobby Ann; his great-granddaughters, Amber, Hayleigh and her husband Aaron, and Kaitlin; his great-great-grandsons, Gavin, Jaxon and six-month old Colin Arthur; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Ethel, who passed in 2013; a son, Arthur George; a brother, Francis George; and his nephew, Jimmy George.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Home Health & Hospice, or to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Published in Union Leader on July 17, 2019
