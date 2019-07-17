MANCHESTER - Robert T. "Sonny" George Sr., 95, of Manchester, passed away on July 15, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family.
Born in Manchester on Oct. 9, 1923, he was the son of the late James and Ellen (Manning) George.
During World War II, he served in the armed forces.
In his earlier years, Sonny owned and operated the Greek American Club in Manchester. Before retiring, he worked as a housing code inspector for the city of Manchester.
He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Sonny was especially proud and loved his family, as they loved him.
Family members include his son, Robert and his wife Carline; his granddaughters, Kelly and her wife Sandy, Kerry and Bobby Ann; his great-granddaughters, Amber, Hayleigh and her husband Aaron, and Kaitlin; his great-great-grandsons, Gavin, Jaxon and six-month old Colin Arthur; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Ethel, who passed in 2013; a son, Arthur George; a brother, Francis George; and his nephew, Jimmy George.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are Thursday, July 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., Manchester.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. from St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, with burial immediately following in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Home Health & Hospice, or to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Published in Union Leader on July 17, 2019