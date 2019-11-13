STRATHAM - Robert V. Gula, 72, of Stratham, died suddenly on Nov. 7, 2019.
Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Nov. 5, 1947, he was the son of the late Mike and Francis (Sluzin) Gula.
Robert touched many lives and will be remembered as a loving father and a caring friend.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 48 years, Catherine M. Gula; his sister, Michele F. (DeMeo) Gabler; and his brother, Eugene C. Gula.
Family members include his daughter, Nicole M. Gula; his son, Mike E. Gula; and his daughter, Carrie Ann.
.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. from St. Michael's Church, corner of Front and Lincoln streets, Exeter. Friends are respectfully invited and may visit with the family to celebrate his life on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. in Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NYC Shiba Rescue, Inc. P.O. Box 20271, Greeley Square Station, New York, N.Y. 10001-0003 or via https://tinyurl.com/Gula-Robert.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 13, 2019