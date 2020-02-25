Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert V. Weddleton. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 116 Elm Street, Nashua , NH View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Litchfield - Robert (Bob) V. Weddleton, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, at Fairview Nursing Home in Hudson, NH.



Born in Boston, MA, on October 26, 1939, he is survived by his loving wife, Beverly, of 25 years; his daughter and son-in-law Tina & Ron Yanuszewski of Litchfield, NH; his daughter Robin Weddleton of Chichester, NH, and stepson James Russell of Saugus, MA.



Bob enjoyed spending time with his 6 grandchildren - Nathan, Ryan, Nolan, Sophia, Ben & Devon. He was a sports enthusiast and liked to play golf and loved to play cards. He was co-captain of the Tewksbury High School football team class of 1958. After high school, Bob went into the Navy where he served 4 years. Bob worked for Raytheon Corp, was a police officer for the Salem, NH, Police department and worked for the sheriff's department. He retired from the Manchester District Court where he was head of security. Bob was a member of the Blue Knights motorcycle club. He and Beverly enjoyed spending time in Florida during the winter months.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be Friday, February 28, from 2-4 PM at the Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services at 116 Elm Street, Nashua NH 03060.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to The Myositis Association (



Condolences may be offered at





