MANCHESTER - Robert W. Freese Jr., 92, of Manchester, died June 14, 2019, in Villa Crest Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family after a period of declining health.



Born in Manchester on Oct. 7, 1926, he was the son of Robert W. and Elizabeth (Therriault) Freese Sr. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Robert attended Manchester High School Central. He graduated from NHTI in 1956 with an associate degree in electrical engineering. Later, he received a certificate for Electronic Instrumentation and Control from DeVry Tech in 1959.



During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1949 in the ADE PBM Squad. Robert was stationed at NAS in San Diego and Long Beach, Calif., as well as NAS Banana River and Jacksonville, Fla. He also served aboard on the USS Manatee in 1947 and the USS President Adams in 1949. During this time, he served as GM on torpedo planes and the combat air crew. He was a flight engineer and maintained aircrafts of all types. He achieved the rank of AD2 as Aviation Machinist Mate Second Class, USN. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 14, 1949.



Before retiring, he was an electrical engineer with G.T.E. Sylvania.



Devoted to his faith, he was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Most recently, he was a member of St. Anthony Church.



For many years, Robert enjoyed photography. He was an avid traveler, especially to France.



His family was the focus of his life. Robert devoted himself and provided for them with the utmost humility, selflessness, and endurance. His legacy and lessons will continue through those he left behind.



He was married 64 years to Marilyn A. (McCarthy) Freese. She died May 8, 2014. He was also predeceased by his grandson, Patrick "PJ" Cleary.



Family members include four daughters, Debra Cleary and her husband, Michael, of Auburn, Cynthia Freese of Manchester, Pamela Rioux and her husband, James, of Hooksett, and Christina Dube of Exeter; his son, Daniel Freese and his wife, Mona, of Bradford; 10 grandchildren, Sean, and Michael Cleary, Ryan Perron, Seamus and Thomas Rioux, Zane and Sabrina Freese, Sarah, Jenna, and Quinn Dube; six great-grandchildren, Kyle, Phaedra, Maxwell, Preston, and Ezekiel Cleary, and Lucy Freese; one great-great-grandson, Cooper Cleary; two sisters, Theresa Philbrick and Doris Rogers; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Friday with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester.



Urn encryptment with military honors will take place in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight New England, P.O. Box 16287, Hooksett, N.H. 03106.



