Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Lorette.
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert W. Lorette, Sr., 96, resident of Mont Vernon, N.H., died on July 12, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Lynn, Mass., on February 1, 1923, a son of James E. Lorette and Marion A. (Clark) Lorette. He was raised in Greenfield, N.H., and educated in Peterborough, N.H.
He made his home in Mont Vernon for the past several years, having formerly lived in Nashua, N.H., for five years, and Wilton, N.H., for many years. He also enjoyed spending winters in Zephyrhills, Fla.
Mr. Lorette had been employed as a foreman for Abbot Machine Company, Wilton, N.H., for 32 years and later worked as an independent salesman for Texas Refinery Corporation for over 30 years.
He was a United States Marine Corps veteran, having served during World War II as a tail gunner and was honorably discharged in 1945 with the rank of Tech Sergeant.
Mr. Lorette was a member of Harley Sanford Post No. 4368 VFW, Milford, Bent Burke Post No. 10 American Legion, Wilton, Milford Council Knights of Columbus No. 3035 and a member of the Hilltop Golf Course, Peterborough. He was an avid golfer.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Helen M. (Fairfield) Lorette; his son, Robert Lorette Jr.; a daughter, Helen Tardif Gorham; two grandchildren; four brothers, James, Gene, Frederick, and Ralph Lorette; and a sister, Eleanor Batchelder.
Family members include his wife, Evelyn (Kesti) Trow-Lorette of Mont Vernon, N.H., four daughters, Gayle (Edward) Freitag of N.C., Becky (Linder) Lorette, Betty Lorette and Marilyn Vander-Heyden of N.H. and the extended family of his second wife; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Lorette of Ariz.; four sisters, Eva Cheever and Dorothy Brown, both of N.H., Joan Blanchard of Fla. and Phyllis O'Donnell of Texas; along with many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 5-7 p.m. in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. in Saint Patrick Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford, NH. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wilton, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Published in Union Leader on July 14, 2019
