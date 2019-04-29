DEERFIELD - Robert William Mann, of Deerfield, died on April 21, 2019, of a cerebral hemorrhage.
Born on July 13, 1945, in Lakewood, Ohio, he was the son of Carey A. Mann and Gertrude (Ray) Mann. He grew up in Lakewood, and Pittsburgh, Pa.
He graduated from the College of Wooster and did graduate work in psychology at the University of Iowa.
Although he was smart and academic, he was fascinated by technology, machinery and problem-solving and earned electrical, construction and machinist licenses. He was thus able to work on all kinds of projects that interested him, from tools for instrument makers to flying apparatus for the Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Bob was an avid tennis player until his knees gave out, twice going to the nationals with his team. He said he "was one of the best mediocre tennis players around." Later on, he enjoyed his weekly table tennis game. He loved music and played banjo, guitar, baritone and keyboard. He read widely and had strong opinions that he enjoyed debating. He loved jokes, hearing them and telling them.
Aside from his family, his greatest love was his Bouvier des Flandres dogs, which he raised for more than 40 years.
Family members include his wife of 47 years, Maureen Riordan Mann of Deerfield; his brother, Carey of San Diego, Calif.; and a large extended family.
.
SERVICES: A service of memory and celebration is planned for Saturday, May 4, at 2 p.m. in Deerfield Community Church, 15 Church St., Deerfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to an organization that advocates for social and economic justice or protecting the planet.
To view an online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 29, 2019