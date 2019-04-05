Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert W. Valpey. View Sign

CENTER HARBOR - Robert Wesley "Bob" Valpey, 83, of Center Harbor, passed away on March 19, 2019, in Heritage Waterside assisted living community, Daytona Beach, Fla., of natural causes.



Born in Framingham, Mass., on May 10, 1935, he was the son of Theodore S. Valpey and Dorothy P. (Rines) Valpey. Bob grew up in Holliston, Mass., and graduated from Holliston High School, class of 1953. He also was a graduate of Burdette College in Boston. Growing up, Bob spent his summers in Center Harbor and has been a permanent resident since 1972.



Bob was a local businessman. He was also an avid collector and curator of antique automobiles and memorabilia and thoroughly enjoyed his hobby with his family and many friends.



Family members include his wife of 57 years, Alice Knight (Putney) Valpey; his three sons and their families: Wes, Cheryl, Sam and Ben of White Salmon, Wash., Ed, Kimberly, Sander and Seth of Gilford, and Ron, Jodi, Jake, Sophia and Adam of Bow; his brother, Ted Valpey of Dover; nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.



A celebration of life will be held at his home in Center Harbor on Aug. 4, with details to follow.



Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with arrangements.

