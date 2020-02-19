Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta A. Robie. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roberta A. Robie, 86, of Derry, NH passed away Saturday February 15, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born on February 27, 1933 in East Derry, NH, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Laura (Ivon) Lewis. Roberta was a resident of Derry for most of her life. She was a graduate of West High School in Manchester where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service for many years. Roberta was actively involved around the Town of Derry volunteering, attending Town meetings and was instrumental in starting 4A. She received a Citation from Governor Jeanne Shaheen for her service in 2002 and a Volunteer Recognition Award in 2003 from the Town of Derry. Roberta enjoyed sewing, crocheting in her younger years but her main "hobby" was politics.



She is survived by her two daughters, Lynne Szulczewski and husband Karl and Lisa Riley, four grandchildren, Jared, Brooke, Jacob and Jamie, her sister-in-law Joan Lewis as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John Robie, son Jeff Robie and her brother Richard Lewis.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 2 - 4 pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry. Funeral services will follow at 4:00pm in the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring at Pillsbury Cemetery, Londonderry with her husband. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit

