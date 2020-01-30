Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Roberta Ann Chapman. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 14 Pine Street Exeter , NH 03833 (603)-772-3554 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Brewitt Funeral Home 14 Pine Street Exeter , NH 03833 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM First Congregational Church of Kingston 6 Church St. Kingston , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EPPING - Rev. Roberta Ann "Bobbie" Chapman was called home to the Lord on Jan. 25, 2020.



Bobbie was born on Sept. 15, 1946, to Philip and Daphne Chapman nee Harrington. Bobbie grew up in Peabody, Mass., the oldest of four siblings.



She was a 1964 graduate of Peabody High School, and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.



Bobbie worked as a child welfare social worker and then supervisor for the State of Connecticut for more than 30 years. It was during this time she received God's call to ministry. She completed her MDiv from Hartford Seminary in 1996. She retired from the State of Connecticut in 2001 and accepted the role as Pastor at Founders Congregational Church in Harwinton, Conn. Bobbie was a tireless servant of God and a champion of the Congregational Way. She was active locally, regionally, and nationally, serving on many committees and organizations such as NACCC, MACCC, and Emmaus.



In 2017, Bobbie retired from Founders Church and moved to New Hampshire to be closer to family. She was currently serving as Interim Pastor at Raymond United Methodist Church.



Bobbie was full of grace, intelligent, soft spoken yet with a strong personality. She lived her life with the motto that anything is possible and your greatness is not what you have but what you give. Her generous spirit and open heart made her a close friend to many. Despite her physical limitations, Bobbie still traveled frequently to attend conferences, vacation with friends, and visit family in Colorado. She truly lived each day to the fullest, thanking God for every day.



Bobbie leaves behind a brother, Wayne Chapman of Carmel, Calif., brother John Chapman and his wife Brenda of East Kingston; a sister, Mary Johnson and her husband Doug of Peabody, Mass.; nephew, Eric Johnson and his wife Christi of Centennial, Colo.; niece, Kristin Kennett and her husband Chapin of Amesbury, Mass., niece, Vanessa Chapman of Carmel, Calif.; greatniece, Lila Kennett; greatnephew, Raymond Johnson, and greatniece Margaret Johnson. She also leaves behind countless friends and colleagues.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 14, from 2 to 6 p.m. in Brewitt Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Epping.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. in First Congregational Church of Kingston, 6 Church St., Kingston.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobbie's name can be made to the National Association of Congregational Christian churches at

