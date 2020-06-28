Roberta Banfield,80, died suddenly on June 23,2020 at her home in Manchester. Born in New York City, New York, the daughter of Eugenie (Marchand) and George Banfield.She graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls, obtained her B.A. from Notre Dame College, and her Masters degree from Rivier College. She pursued higher educational and lifelong studies. She began teaching in Manchester and Nashua elementary schools. Later she was an administrator in Temple, Dublin and Peterborough School district. She also served as Administrative Coordinator at Southern New Hampshire University for over 20 years.Roberta was a music educator for many years and organist for several churches in Southern New Hampshire. She was a member of the NH Professional Standards Board of Education, a N.H. Teacher of the Year, and was awarded the Granite State Award from the University of New Hampshire.Roberta was creative, artistic, an avid reader, kind hearted and caregiver. Up until the time of her death she remained active in church, community and educational affairs.Family includes her sister, Rita Banfield of Manchester, cousins and friends.Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be sent to a charity of oneÂ·s choice. French and Rising Funeral Home of Goffstown, NH is in charge of arrangements.