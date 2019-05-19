Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roberta G. "Robyn" Hensley passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019, after a brief illness. Here are her words:



Well, I'm on my way to that wonderful brook in the north woods of New Hampshire, from there to the river and on to the ocean to travel the world!



I was born in Augusta, Maine, to Leland E. Glew and Elenor Dean Glew in 1938. I grew up in Augusta, went to New York City after college, where I met my husband, Don Hensley. We have lived a good life together with 3 beautiful children and two fantastic granddaughters.



Now it is time to go, therefore, I must leave behind my super wonderful husband of 57 years, Donald R. Hensley of Edgewater, Fla., and our children, Susann (Sue) Hensley of Senoia, Ga., Ronald (Buddy) Hensley of Mooresville, N.C., Tracy Tjarks of Kansas City, Mo., and our beloved granddaughters, Rachel Tjarks and Hanah Tjarks, both of Kansas City, and my sister Merry Nay in New Harmony, Utah.



To my extended family, friends in Edgewater Landing, my wonderful lifelong pen pal Wilma Bingley in Bookham, NSW, Australia, her husband Brian and the rest of her family, and to all my dear friends everywhere, I thank you for being an integral part of a life that I have thoroughly enjoyed. It has definitely been a good life with all of its twists and turns. I will ride the currents in the brook and go on to the river that winds through the beautiful states of New Hampshire and Maine, both of which I still call home. Then I will go into the Atlantic Ocean and float by two more of my favorite states - Georgia and Florida. I would like to think that some part of me will have left an imprint in all these places.



P.S. Always remember "There is no such thing as I can't."



SERVICES: There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to .

