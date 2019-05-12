Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta J. Dugas. View Sign Service Information STRINGER FUNERAL HOME - Claremont 146 BROAD ST Claremont , NH 03743 (603)-543-3146 Calling hours 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM STRINGER FUNERAL HOME - Claremont 146 BROAD ST Claremont , NH 03743 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM St. Mary Church Central St. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roberta Jeannette (Gregoire) Dugas, 92, formerly of Claremont, NH, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 after a 10-year battle with Lewy Body dementia. She was born in Claremont on February 16, 1927, the daughter of the late Annie (Lizotte) Gregoire and Fred I. Gregoire. She attended St. Mary's Schools and was a graduate of Keene Beauty Academy. She owned and operated her own business in Claremont for over 40 years, Roberta's Beauty Salon on Maple Avenue. She was a former member of the Claremont Lioness Club and was active in many charities. She loved gardening and was proud of her vegetable garden and her many flowerbeds. She loved playing cards, her many pets over the years, and traveling with her husband. She made the best fig squares and date-filled cookies anyone ever tasted. She was married to Joseph G. Dugas on June 14, 1947. Joe passed away on April 30, 2004.



The surviving family includes her sons Norman G. Dugas of Brattleboro, VT and Gary L. Dugas and his wife Laura of Hooksett, NH; one grandson, Ross J. Dugas and his wife, Sabrina, of Hooksett, NH; two great-granddaughters, Lilah Dugas and Liv Dugas. She was also pre-deceased by great-granddaughter Ave Hope Dugas in 2013. She is also survived by her brother Earl F. Gregoire and his wife Valderese, and many nieces and nephews.



Roberta was pre-deceased by three sisters, Anna Helene Gregoire, Anita Waylor and Yvonne Burke, and by five brothers, Israel A.Gregoire, Calix A. Gregoire, Arthur Gregoire, Donald Gregoire, and her twin brother, Robert J. Gregoire.



Calling hours will be on Wednesday, May 15th, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at The Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad St., Claremont. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1pm at St. Mary Church on Central St. followed by interment at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to:

