COVINGTON, Ga. - Roberta J. (Campbell) Rose Porter, 82, of Covington, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Pruitt Health in Lilburn.



Born Aug. 26, 1935, in Sheldonville, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John and Deborah (Lampky) Campbell. She was a longtime resident of New Hampshire before moving to St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park, Fla., in the early 1980s. She resided for a time in Covington.



Roberta was a faithful member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hooksett, N.H. She spent her time building friendships, many of which lasted a lifetime. If you knew her you could be counted as a friend. A stop at any of the Gulf beaches was a great way for her to start a day of flitting from one friend to another to play cards or just chat.



She was predeceased by her husbands, John Porter and Raymond Rose Sr.; her brothers, John Campbell, Jerry Campbell and Leonard Campbell; and her sister, Lillian Ciccone.



Family members include her son, Raymond Rose and his wife Christine Dubois of Manchester, N.H.; her daughter, Donna Price and husband Gregory Price of Stone Mountain, Ga.; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Rose and Kristine Freirose and her wife Anne; and her great-grandchildren, Madelyn Rose, William Rose, Star Freirose and Aidan Shea Motola.



SERVICES: A service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 7, in Emmanuel Baptist Church in Hooksett, N.H., with a gathering starting at 10:30 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the building fund of Emmanuel Baptist Church, 14 Mammoth Road, Hooksett, N.H. 03106 or a .

