MANCHESTER - Robin Gaudette-Fosher, 53, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, with her family by her side.
Born in Manchester on Dec. 21, 1965, she was the daughter of Antonio "Jerry" Baillargeon and the late Susan Baillargeon.
She enjoyed watching Tru TV, soap operas, and a Budweiser and cigarette.
Family members include her husband John "Jack" Fosher; her daughter, Krystal Gaudette and fiance Jacob Czzowitz; her son, Gregory Gaudette; her sister, Kimberly and husband James Cann, and her sister, Sherri Gaudette and fiance Michael Perry; her nieces, Felicia, Cameron and Neveah; her nephews, Deric, Justin A., Xavier, Josh and Justin C.; her two beautiful granddaughters, Nataya and Milliana, and her best friend, Robert Ordway.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, July 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Home Hospice, Manchester, or High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, Mass.
Published in Union Leader on July 11, 2019