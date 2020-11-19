Robin Perrin, 72, died peacefully Tuesday November 17, 2020 at his home in Auburn with his family by his side after a period of declining health.
Robin was born in Lynn, MA, the son of the late John Winning Perrin and Florence (Sluinski) Perrin. He was a graduate of Lynn Classical High School, received his bachelor's degree from Boston University and his master's degree from Antioch University. He worked for Pinkerton Academy for over 30 years in a variety of communication and public relations positions. Robin was the founding President of the Samaritans of South/Central New Hampshire, a long-term member of the Public Relations Society of America and a member of its national board of directors. He was an advocate of creative problem solving. Teams he coached won numerous awards at the state level, a first place in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals and the prestigious Da Vinci creativity award at the Destination Imagination Global Finals. He was an intrepid traveler, an expert skier, a so-so golfer, and a lover of classical music, especially organ music.
Robin is survived by his wife Kathleen, his son Scott, his daughter in law Mara and 2 grandsons, Case and Cole of San Diego, CA, as well as his brother, D. Richard Perrin of Plaistow, NH.
Services will be private. However, a memorial organ concert will be arranged following the pandemic. Memorial donations may be made to the Speckels Organ Society at https://donorbox.org/spreckels-organ-society-online-donation
