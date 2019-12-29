Robyn C. Paulding, 73, passed away on December 25, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. Born on June 20, 1946 in Weymouth, Ma, she was the daughter of Leon and Jean (Campbell) Paulding. She retired from the N.H. State Hospital after 25 years of service.
She is survived by her daughter Paula Williams, Son Richard Williams and his wife Lori, grandchildren Trishell Sarcione, Nicholas Williams, Katie Pierce and Adam Belleville. And many loving great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A big thank you to her many friends at the Meeting House of Goffstown for all their love and support.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday December 30 from 4pm to 6pm at the French and Rising Funeral Home 17 South Mast Street Goffstown NH 03045. Private funeral services will be held at a later date. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 29, 2019