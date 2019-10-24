Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOFFSTOWN - Rodney Allan Upton passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, in Elliot Hospital after a brief illness.



Born in 1939 in the Elliot Hospital, he was the son of the late Frank and Arlene (Adams) Upton.



He attended Goffstown schools and graduated in 1958.



Rodney was a kind and humble man. He enjoyed wood carving, carpentry and was an accomplished artist. He collected antique tools and had great knowledge of them.



A loving husband of 43 years to his wife Susan, they enjoyed traveling around New England collecting antiques.



Family members include his wife, Susan; his brothers, Ben of Goffstown, Barry (Ellen) of Concord, and Nate (Essie) of Goffstown; and his sister, Arlene "Tina" Upton of Goffstown.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Bruce.



SERVICES: A celebration of his life will be held in the spring at his childhood farm.

