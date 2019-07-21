Rodney Lovell (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Union Episcopal Church of Claremont
Obituary
Rodney Lincoln Lovell Jr. (76) of Cornish NH, passed away on June 16, 2019 due to cancer. He was born on March 2, 1943 in Hartford, CT to Rodney and Helen Lovell. He graduated from Stevens High School in 1964. He served with the Army National Guard 744 th and did tours in Vietnam and Desert Storm. Rodney was married to Pauline Thorgerson and had three daughters, Bonnie Lovell-Nutting, Paula Burbank and Cynthia Lovell. He had 2 brothers Frank & Byron Lovell and 4 grandchildren. Services: July 27, 2019 at Union Episcopal Church of Claremont NH at 12:30 p.m.
Published in Union Leader on July 21, 2019
