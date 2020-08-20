1/1
Roger A. Beliveau Jr.
1952 - 2020
Roger A. Beliveau, Jr., 68 of Allenstown, died unexpectedly on August 13, 2020, in Ft. Myers, FL.

Born in Manchester on May 26, 1952, he was the son of the late Roger and Ellen (Tarlton) Beliveau, Sr. He was a graduate of Central High School and worked for both Gold Bond and Hitachi for many years. He also served in the National Guard.

Roger was a good hearted man who loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseshoes and playing cribbage. Roger also enjoyed car shows and was an avid NY Yankees fan. He was very funny and very loving and his family what was most important to him. Above all else, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.

Family includes his wife of 43 years, Anna T. (Touchette) Beliveau of Allenstown; five children, David L. Jenkerson and wife Lana, Dennis A Jenkerson and wife Beth, Douglas R. Jenkerson, Denise M. Oliver and husband Keith, and Marty A. Beliveau and son Ethan; seventeen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; five sisters, Mary Sutherland and husband Herbert, Nancy Joyce and husband Mike, Linda Arpino and husband Mike, Betty Elskamp and husband Roland, and Sandy George and wife Kelly; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both parents and one brother, Norman Beliveau.

SERVICES: Calling hours with strict social distancing and masks will be on Sunday from 3 to 5 pm at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03103. Roger will be laid to rest in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, NH, with his parents. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to: American Cancer Society NH Chapter 360 Rte. 101, Ste. 8 Bedford, NH 03110 or DAV, 31 Cross St., Nashua, NH 03064. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
