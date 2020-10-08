The "General" I always called Roger because he always reminded me of the General on the commercial for General Insurance. I reminded him of Sissy Spacek so he always called me "Sissy". He was always joking around and was extremely happy to be with our good friend Kim(Kimba). He could always be heard in a large group of people. He really enjoyed going to different places with Kim. He was a great outdoors man so he matched up perfectly with Kim. He always brought up going to the Red Sox Game for the first time with Rick and how much fun they had that day. I will forever miss my good friend who I loved dearly, and am saddened to know I will never be called Sissy again. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.





Diane & Rick

Friend