Roger A. Gardner
Retired Manchester Firefighter Roger A. Gardner, 71, of Manchester, passed away suddenly at the Elliot Hospital on October 2, 2020.

Born in Manchester, Roger was the son of the late Norman L. and Estelle R. (Beaulieu) Gardner. He was raised and educated in Manchester and was a graduate of Manchester High School West. He went on to enlist in the United States Army Reserves.

In 1973, Roger began a career with the Manchester Fire Department that would span over 25 years until his retirement in 1999. In earlier years, he was also a highly skilled taxidermist.

An avid outdoorsman, Roger greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, horseshoes and gardening. He was a creative artist who had a passion for painting and many other forms of art. One of his favorite pastimes was watching the Boston Bruins and Red Sox games. He loved having backyard BBQs, gatherings with family and friends and his favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. He was a man who always took great pride in his family and his work.

"Rog" was always the life of the party; fun-loving, outgoing and larger-than-life. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed forever.

He was predeceased by his two brothers: Richard "Dick" Gardner and Paul N. Gardner.

Roger is survived by his two daughters: Sherri L. Gardner of Goffstown and Becky Gardner of Weare. He was the loving and proud grandfather to Alexa, Adam, Cameron and Amber. He is also survived by his brother, Donald E. Gardner of Florida as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Walk-Through Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10th from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. Burial will take place at a later date. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com




Published in Union Leader on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Petit-Roan Funeral Home
167 Main Street
Pembroke, NH 03275
(603) 485-9573
Memories & Condolences

October 7, 2020
The "General" I always called Roger because he always reminded me of the General on the commercial for General Insurance. I reminded him of Sissy Spacek so he always called me "Sissy". He was always joking around and was extremely happy to be with our good friend Kim(Kimba). He could always be heard in a large group of people. He really enjoyed going to different places with Kim. He was a great outdoors man so he matched up perfectly with Kim. He always brought up going to the Red Sox Game for the first time with Rick and how much fun they had that day. I will forever miss my good friend who I loved dearly, and am saddened to know I will never be called Sissy again. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Diane & Rick
Friend
October 7, 2020
Diane Webb
October 6, 2020
Our sympathies to you all. Great man who brought much joy to our friend Kim. When they came to the lake we all loved hearing his loud and larger than life stories. He was a passionate man and will be missed ! Roger we all will think of you often!
Marie
Friend
