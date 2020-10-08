Retired Manchester Firefighter Roger A. Gardner, 71, of Manchester, passed away suddenly at the Elliot Hospital on October 2, 2020.
Born in Manchester, Roger was the son of the late Norman L. and Estelle R. (Beaulieu) Gardner. He was raised and educated in Manchester and was a graduate of Manchester High School West. He went on to enlist in the United States Army Reserves.
In 1973, Roger began a career with the Manchester Fire Department that would span over 25 years until his retirement in 1999. In earlier years, he was also a highly skilled taxidermist.
An avid outdoorsman, Roger greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, horseshoes and gardening. He was a creative artist who had a passion for painting and many other forms of art. One of his favorite pastimes was watching the Boston Bruins and Red Sox games. He loved having backyard BBQs, gatherings with family and friends and his favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. He was a man who always took great pride in his family and his work.
"Rog" was always the life of the party; fun-loving, outgoing and larger-than-life. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed forever.
He was predeceased by his two brothers: Richard "Dick" Gardner and Paul N. Gardner.
Roger is survived by his two daughters: Sherri L. Gardner of Goffstown and Becky Gardner of Weare. He was the loving and proud grandfather to Alexa, Adam, Cameron and Amber. He is also survived by his brother, Donald E. Gardner of Florida as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Walk-Through Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10th from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. Burial will take place at a later date. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com