Roger A. Lessard
1929 - 2020
Roger A. Lessard, 91, of Manchester, died July 22, 2020 at Evergreen Place after a period of declining health.

He was born in Manchester on July 16, 1929 to Albert and Josephine (Richard) Lessard and had one brother, Marcel. He moved to Hooksett with his family after the loss of his mother when he was ten years old. After marrying his wife, Merrian (Pappageorge) Lessard, he moved back to Manchester, where, as a master carpenter, he built his own home on Cushing Avenue where they lived for many years.

Several years after losing his wife to illness, Roger met Anne Kelly and they began a lifelong partnership over 23 years together, where they traveled the world and lived winters in Florida and summers in New Hampshire. They had numerous friends in both states and they would often play cards, bowl, and picnic in state parks, take long drives and plan their next international adventure.

Roger served in the U.S. Army National Guard for four years, was a member of Carpenters Local 625, and the Knights of Columbus. He worked for Davidson Construction for many years as a carpenter and his skill and love of woodworking contributed to many residential and commercial buildings in Manchester.

All who survive Roger and knew him well know that he considered others before himself and he could be counted on to assist in any way possible. He was always lending a hand with his master craftsmanship to anyone who needed it which gave him great pleasure in giving to others of his time and skill.

The staff at Evergreen Place played an integral part in Roger's great health care over the last several years, so our family thanks them deeply.

Roger is predeceased by his brother, Marcel in 1981; his wife Merrian in 1991 and his long-time partner, Anne, in 2017.

He is survived by his niece, Georgette Gelinas of North Carolina and her two children; his step-children: James, Nancy, Kathleen, and Brian and their spouses; five step-grandchildren and six step-great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Evergreen Place, (specify "in memory of Roger Lessard"), 813 Beech St., Manchester, NH 03104.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
