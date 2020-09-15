Roger Albert Pinard, 96 of Goffstown, NH died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at HIllsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown.
Mr, Pinard, "Pep," was born on October 30, 1923, in Manchester, NH. The son of the late Onil and Laura (Savoie) Pinard. He spent half of his life in Manchester, NH and the remainder in Goffstown, NH.
He was a Veteran and voluntarily served in the United States Navy during World War II.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at the Hillsborough County Nursing home for 26 years.
Members of his family include: his grandson, John Puglisi and his wife, Nicole of Roseboro, NC, his great grandson Dylan Puglisi and fiancÃ©, Amber of Lake Havasu City, AZ, his great granddaughter, Niko-Blue Puglisi of Roseboro, NC, and his nieces, Linda and Nancy. Mr. Pinard was predeceased by his wife, Juliette (Preveneau) Pinard, his daughter Simone Puglisi, and by two grandsons, Tony Puglisi and Danny Puglisi.
Pep was a kind, gentle, and very funny man. When called for, he was brave, dependable and could fix anything he set his mind to. His family was always a priority and he will be fondly thought of by all and forever missed and loved by his family and friends.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be Wednesday, September 16, from 5 - 7 P.M. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10 AM at the Parish of the Transfiguration, 107 Alsace Street, Manchester. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Augustin Cemetery, in Manchester.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
It has been suggested that those who wish may make memorial contributions to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, in memory of Pep.
