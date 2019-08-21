Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger A. Tessier. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roger A. Tessier, 78, of Rochester, died Aug. 13, 2019, after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester on July 29, 1941, he was the son of Emile and Albertine (Gabert) Tessier. He attended Amesbury High School and graduated from Northeastern University with a bachelor's in electrical engineering in 1972. He also earned an A.M.E in electrical engineering from Lowell Technological Institute in 1966. As a youth, he earned the certification of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America. He was a dedicated and talented student, earning numerous academic achievement awards even while working to support himself and his family members.



Roger retired early to care for his father; he would eventually care for everyone.



Prior to retirement, he was employed as an electrical and mechanical engineer for many years.



Roger will be remembered as a devoted brother and uncle who could always be depended on to support his family and his friends.



Family members include his brothers, Raymond Tessier of Rochester, Gerry Tessier of Epping, Ernie Tessier of Amesbury, and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins.



SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, will be Saturday from 9-11 a.m., followed by a service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in St. Augustin Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the Boy Scouts of America, Seabrook Troop 0040, Care of Jason Jamvrin, 571 Holt Ave., Manchester, NH 03109. To send an online message of condolence, please go to



Roger A. Tessier, 78, of Rochester, died Aug. 13, 2019, after a brief illness.Born in Manchester on July 29, 1941, he was the son of Emile and Albertine (Gabert) Tessier. He attended Amesbury High School and graduated from Northeastern University with a bachelor's in electrical engineering in 1972. He also earned an A.M.E in electrical engineering from Lowell Technological Institute in 1966. As a youth, he earned the certification of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America. He was a dedicated and talented student, earning numerous academic achievement awards even while working to support himself and his family members.Roger retired early to care for his father; he would eventually care for everyone.Prior to retirement, he was employed as an electrical and mechanical engineer for many years.Roger will be remembered as a devoted brother and uncle who could always be depended on to support his family and his friends.Family members include his brothers, Raymond Tessier of Rochester, Gerry Tessier of Epping, Ernie Tessier of Amesbury, and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins.SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, will be Saturday from 9-11 a.m., followed by a service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in St. Augustin Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the Boy Scouts of America, Seabrook Troop 0040, Care of Jason Jamvrin, 571 Holt Ave., Manchester, NH 03109. To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close