Roger A. Tessier, 78, of Rochester, died Aug. 13, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester on July 29, 1941, he was the son of Emile and Albertine (Gabert) Tessier. He attended Amesbury High School and graduated from Northeastern University with a bachelor's in electrical engineering in 1972. He also earned an A.M.E in electrical engineering from Lowell Technological Institute in 1966. As a youth, he earned the certification of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America. He was a dedicated and talented student, earning numerous academic achievement awards even while working to support himself and his family members.
Roger retired early to care for his father; he would eventually care for everyone.
Prior to retirement, he was employed as an electrical and mechanical engineer for many years.
Roger will be remembered as a devoted brother and uncle who could always be depended on to support his family and his friends.
Family members include his brothers, Raymond Tessier of Rochester, Gerry Tessier of Epping, Ernie Tessier of Amesbury, and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, will be Saturday from 9-11 a.m., followed by a service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in St. Augustin Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the Boy Scouts of America, Seabrook Troop 0040, Care of Jason Jamvrin, 571 Holt Ave., Manchester, NH 03109. To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 21, 2019