LACONIA-----Roger Byron Webster, 91, of Laconia, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Ledgeview in the Taylor Community surrounded by family.



Roger was born on November 18, 1928 (which he proudly shared with Mickey Mouse) in Portsmouth, NH, the son of Earl A. and Lucille A. (Paul) Webster.



Roger worked as a storekeeper, salesman, and then owned a metal building supply company in Londonderry, NH.



He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia (Hikel) Webster in 2019, his parents and a sister Felicia Hamm.



Roger is survived by his daughters; Pamela Paquette and her husband John of Gilford, Susan Morse of Alton, Elizabeth (Betsy) Webster of Laconia, sons Mark Webster of New Bedford, MA, Peter Webster of York, ME, grandson Andrew Morse, granddaughters Kristin Sarette and her husband Patrick Hibbard, Beth Morse, Robyn Sarette and her husband John Toussaint and a great grandson Byron Hibbard, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Wilkinson-Beane- Simoneau- Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH using the Carriage House entrance.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the St. Andre Bessette Parish- St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia, NH.



A private burial with be held in Harmony Grove Cemetery, Portsmouth NH in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Roger's name to Lakes Region Scholarship, P. O. Box 7312, Gilford, NH 03247, for the Kiwanis Club of Laconia College Scholarship Fund.



