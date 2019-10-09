CONCORD - Roger C. Amsden, 77, formerly of Laconia, died on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Concord Hospital.
Born in Plymouth on Oct. 10, 1941, he was the son of the late Roland and Joyce Amsden.
His career as a journalist touched many lives throughout the New England area.
Roger was a fun-loving guy who liked to have a good time. He was an avid sports fan and a die-hard Boston Red Sox supporter.
Family members include his sons, Zachary Amsden of San Carlos, Calif., and Joshua Amsden of Dallas, Texas; his better half of 48 years, Colleen Amsden of Concord; two brothers; and two sisters.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. in Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to New Hampshire Public Radio, 2 Pillsbury St., 6th Floor, Concord, N.H. 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 9, 2019