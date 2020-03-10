Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Champagne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Friends and family will be saddened to learn of the death of Roger (Rog) Champagne of The New Hampshire Veteran's Home. He passed on March 7th, 2020 at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born and raised in the White Mountains of New Hampshire which he always held dear to his heart.



Roger was the son of Edward Champagne, Alberta Champagne and stepson to 'Gramme Pauline Champagne'.



Roger was a veteran of the Korean War and was stationed on USS Philippine Sea CVA-47 for the duration of the war. He made many friends from his years in the Navy and will be remembered and missed.



Roger graduated from Portsmouth, Lincoln High Schools and New Hampshire Tech. He was a brilliant Engineer and worked at the former Sanders Associates in Nashua for sixteen years. Roger married Nan Mallory in 1965 and they moved to Andover, NH in 1970.



After getting caught up in the 'Back to the Country' exodus, he ended his working career by working at Concord Litho until his retirement at age seventy.



All of Uncle Roger's nieces and nephews enjoyed visiting 'the farm 'as he had snowmobiles, four wheelers and dirt bikes. Roger's family loved reminiscing about the good times at the farm.



Roger had a wonderful sense of humor and found joy in the smallest things. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed gardening and one year grew the biggest sunflower in the state. Of course, that might be debatable.



He loved to cook and, in response to the financial needs of his little church, he instigated putting on a spaghetti supper at his church every year for nearly 40 years. Roger was famous for his meat balls.



Roger was a passionate storyteller and sometimes it was difficult to hear the end of the story as Roger was laughing so hard. Many good times were had around the dinner table regaling tales of his family growing up in the mountains and his Dad 'owing his soul to the Country Store.'



Roger was very proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.



Roger is survived by his three children, Kelley and her husband Jeff, Jon and his wife Joane, and Chris. Two grandchildren, Tyler and Julianna, were the apple of his eye. He leaves his brother, Edward Champagne of Oregon, and many nieces and nephews round out his large family. He was predeceased by his first wife, Lillian Gallant. Cemetery Committal with Military Honors will be held Friday, March 13th at 12 noon at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Residents Recreation Department at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to







