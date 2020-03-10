Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Champagne. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen 172 King Street Boscawen , NH 03303 (603)-622-1800 Committal 12:00 PM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TILTON - Friends and family will be saddened to learn of the death of Roger "Rog" Champagne of the New Hampshire Veteran's Home. He passed on March 7, 2020, at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family.



He was born and raised in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, which he always held dear to his heart. Roger was the son of Edward Champagne, Alberta Champagne and stepson to "Gramme Pauline Champagne".



Roger was a veteran of the



He graduated from Portsmouth and Lincoln high schools and New Hampshire Tech.



Roger was a brilliant engineer and worked at the former Sanders Associates in Nashua for 16 years.



He married Nan Mallory in 1965 and they moved to Andover in 1970.



After getting caught up in the "Back to the Country" exodus, he finished his working career by working at Concord Litho before retiring at age 70.



All of Uncle Roger's nieces and nephews enjoyed visiting "the farm" as he had snowmobiles, four wheelers and dirt bikes. His family loved reminiscing about the good times at the farm.



Roger had a wonderful sense of humor and found joy in the smallest things. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed gardening and one year grew the biggest sunflower in the state. Of course, that might be debatable.



He loved to cook and, in response to the financial needs of his little church, he instigated putting on a spaghetti supper at his church every year for nearly 40 years. Roger was famous for his meatballs.



Roger was a passionate storyteller and sometimes it was difficult to hear the end of the story as Roger was laughing so hard. Many good times were had around the dinner table regaling tales of his family growing up in the mountains and his Dad "owing his soul to the Country Store."



Roger was proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.



Family members include his three children, Kelley and her husband Jeff, Jon and his wife Joane, and Chris; his two grandchildren, Tyler and Julianna, were the apple of his eye; his brother, Edward Champagne of Oregon; and many nieces and nephews round out his large family.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Lillian Gallant.



.



SERVICES: A committal service with military honors is planned for Friday, March 13, at noon in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Residents Recreation Department at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, N.H. 03276.



To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, visit







TILTON - Friends and family will be saddened to learn of the death of Roger "Rog" Champagne of the New Hampshire Veteran's Home. He passed on March 7, 2020, at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family.He was born and raised in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, which he always held dear to his heart. Roger was the son of Edward Champagne, Alberta Champagne and stepson to "Gramme Pauline Champagne".Roger was a veteran of the Korean War and was stationed on USS Philippine Sea CVA-47 for the duration of the war. He made many friends from his years in the U.S. Navy and will be remembered and missed.He graduated from Portsmouth and Lincoln high schools and New Hampshire Tech.Roger was a brilliant engineer and worked at the former Sanders Associates in Nashua for 16 years.He married Nan Mallory in 1965 and they moved to Andover in 1970.After getting caught up in the "Back to the Country" exodus, he finished his working career by working at Concord Litho before retiring at age 70.All of Uncle Roger's nieces and nephews enjoyed visiting "the farm" as he had snowmobiles, four wheelers and dirt bikes. His family loved reminiscing about the good times at the farm.Roger had a wonderful sense of humor and found joy in the smallest things. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed gardening and one year grew the biggest sunflower in the state. Of course, that might be debatable.He loved to cook and, in response to the financial needs of his little church, he instigated putting on a spaghetti supper at his church every year for nearly 40 years. Roger was famous for his meatballs.Roger was a passionate storyteller and sometimes it was difficult to hear the end of the story as Roger was laughing so hard. Many good times were had around the dinner table regaling tales of his family growing up in the mountains and his Dad "owing his soul to the Country Store."Roger was proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.Family members include his three children, Kelley and her husband Jeff, Jon and his wife Joane, and Chris; his two grandchildren, Tyler and Julianna, were the apple of his eye; his brother, Edward Champagne of Oregon; and many nieces and nephews round out his large family.He was predeceased by his first wife, Lillian Gallant.SERVICES: A committal service with military honors is planned for Friday, March 13, at noon in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Residents Recreation Department at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, N.H. 03276.To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close