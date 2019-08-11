Roger D'Amours, 83, of Manchester died August 4, 2019 after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on July 5, 1936, he was the son of Ernest and Esther (Thibodeau) D'Amours. He attended Assumption Prep School in Worcester and earned his bachelor's degree from Assumption College. He received his JD from Boston University Law School.
Prior to retirement, he had operated his own law practice in Manchester for many years. He was a longtime member of both the NH and Manchester Bar Associations.
He was predeceased by a brother, Rene D'Amours in 1992.
Family members include his sons, Denis D'Amours of Florida and Andre D'Amours of Texas; his brother, Richard D'Amours and wife Katherine of Manchester; several nephews, nieces and cousins.
There are no calling hours. Burial has already taken place in the family lot in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.
Donations may be made in his memory to Breathe NH, 145 Hollis St, Unit C, Manchester, NH 03101.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory assisted with the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 11, 2019