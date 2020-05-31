We're sorry to hear about Roger. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Mary DeCourcy and family
Roger E. Dionne, 93, lifelong resident of Nashua passed away on Friday May 22nd, 2020 at Fairview Healthcare in Hudson.
He was born in Nashua, NH on July 20th, 1926, son of Joseph and Ida (Berube) Dionne. In his earlier days, he enjoyed violin lessons, swimming and diving at local watering holes, and later winning some awards competing in local body building competitions.
After attending a year of college for accounting, Roger decided to enlist in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After an honorable discharge, he worked at Nashua Corp for many years prior to retirement, and more recently he enjoyed golfing, candlepin bowling, puzzles and finding change with all those proceeds going to the charitable organization called the Penny Pickers and with every year trying to out due the previous year.
Roger is predeceased by his loving wife Barbara (Malouin) Dionne, who just passed on January 30th, 2020, along with 15 siblings.
He will be missed and never forgotten by his children James Dionne, Lynne Dionne, Stephen Dionne and Russell Dionne and his wife Donna; 3 grandchildren, Kamala, Venture and Charissa Dionne.
Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Roger will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to Penny Pickers, 7 Concord Street, Nashua, NH 03064.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 31, 2020.