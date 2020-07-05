1/1
Roger E. Dionne
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger E. Dionne, 93, lifelong resident of Nashua passed away on Friday May 22nd, 2020 at Fairview Healthcare in Hudson.

He was born in Nashua, NH on July 20th, 1926, son of Joseph and Ida (Berube) Dionne. In his earlier days, he enjoyed violin lessons, swimming and diving at local watering holes, and later winning some awards competing in local body building competitions.

After attending a year of college for accounting, Roger decided to enlist in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. After an honorable discharge, he worked at Nashua Corp for many years prior to retirement, and more recently he enjoyed golfing, candlepin bowling, puzzles and finding change with all those proceeds going to the charitable organization called the Penny Pickers and with every year trying to out due the previous year.

Roger is predeceased by his loving wife Barbara (Malouin) Dionne, who just passed on January 30th, 2020, along with 15 siblings.

He will be missed and never forgotten by his children James Dionne, Lynne Dionne, Stephen Dionne and Russell Dionne and his wife Donna; 3 grandchildren, Kamala, Venture and Charissa Dionne.

A graveside service will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 102 Derry Road, Hudson on Thursday, July 16th at 10 AM. A memorial mass will follow at St. Patrick's Church, 29 Spring St, Nashua at 12 Noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roger's memory may be made to Penny Pickers, 7 Concord Street, Nashua, NH 03064.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
St. Patrick's Church
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Patrick’s Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 4, 2020
Be at peace Roger
Terry & Bruce Wilson
Friend
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
June 7, 2020
Rest in Peace, Uncle Roger.... Love & Peace to all in the Dionne family...
David Dionne
Family
May 31, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. Uncle Roger had a kind and gentle soul. He will be missed by many. Prayers for your strength and comfort.
Barbara & Mike Weaver
May 30, 2020
We're sorry to hear about Roger. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Mary DeCourcy and family
Mark DeCourcy
Family
May 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Uncle Roger was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
Jeanne Malouin
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved