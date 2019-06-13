Roger E. Drolet (1925 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
HOOKSETT - Roger Eugene Drolet, 93, of Hooksett, died June 10, 2019, in Mount Carmel Nursing Home surrounded by those who loved him.

Born in Allenstown on Oct. 25, 1925, he was the son of Eugene D. and Cecile E. (Vaillancourt) Drolet.

Before retiring, he was the director of emergency communications for the State of New Hampshire. In addition, Roger worked as an administrative assistant in the Public Works Department in the town of Hooksett.

He was member of the Hooksett Lions Club and the New Hampshire State Employees Association.

Deeply devoted to his Catholic faith, Roger was a longtime member of the League of 1000 Men of the Monastery of the Precious Blood.

Family members include cousins and caretakers Victoria and Richard Desruisseaux of Merrimack; Lorraine Racette of Pembroke; and David St. Cyr of Manchester.

.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, June 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 18, at 10 a.m. from the chapel at St. Joseph Cathedral. Encryptment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of New Hampshire, 215 Myrtle St., Manchester, N.H. 03104; or Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, Ala. 35210.

To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on June 13, 2019
