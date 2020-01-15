|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
View Map
St. Elizabeth Seton Church
MANCHESTER - Roger Gerard Jolicoeur, 85, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020, in Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a lengthy period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on Feb. 6, 1934, he was son of the late Donat and Jeannette (Gelinas) Jolicoeur. He shared 55 years of marriage with his wife, Claudette (Bilodeau) Jolicoeur.
Raised and educated in Manchester, he graduated from St. Joseph's School for Boys in 1951.
After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy. Roger first served in the U.S. Naval Reserve in New Hampshire, and later enlisted for active-duty service, training aboard the USS Macon in Virginia. His tour of duty included two years at U.S. Naval Air Station Port Lyautey in Morocco.
Upon return to civilian life, Roger worked many years in tire sales at several companies including John A. Connare Tires, Lee Tire & Rubber and True Tread Tire. He eventually started his own business, Roger's Tire Co., which he ran for several years before retiring early and moving to Jacksonville, Fla. Though he was retired, Roger's passion for sales led him to become a wine consultant for PRP Wine for 10 years.
In his early years, Roger loved bowling and won many bowling championships and was even followed by WMUR-TV who would document his tournaments every Saturday. Roger was also an avid sports fan and especially loved watching the New England Patriots and University of Michigan football. While raising his children in Boardman, Ohio, Roger organized the first girls' softball league where he coached and enjoyed seeing both of his daughters play.
He was active in the Catholic community throughout his life and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
As a seasoned traveler, Roger and Claudette made many fond memories while traveling the world - enjoying cruises, trips around the country and abroad.
Family members include his wife, Claudette Jolicoeur of Manchester; his daughter, Dr. Lynn Okamoto (Andrew) of Bedford, and their children, Kameyo and Kiyomi; his daughter, Kristin Lozon (Steve) of Ann Arbor, Mich., and their children, Julia, Alex and Claudia; his godson, Brian Jolicoeur of Bedford; and extended family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Jolicoeur.
.
SERVICES: Visitation is planned for Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1 to 5 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 20, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at
To view an online tribute, send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 15, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|