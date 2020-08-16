Roger Gilbert, 72, of Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, July 27, 2020.



He was born in Magog, Quebec, on Aug. 16, 1947, the son of Oliva and Jean D'arc (Pinsince) Gilbert. He moved to Manchester, N.H., in 1961 where he resided until he retired to Florida in 2002.



Roger was well-respected and valued in the Massachusetts union construction industry. With over 35 years of drywall experience, Roger was instrumental in starting the drywall division for M.L. McDonald and was one of the co-founders of New England Finish Systems and Skillcraft Finish Systems. He was inspirational to Tri-State construction and to this day, over three generations of tradesmen can attribute their success and livelihood to his fair and compassionate leadership.



Roger was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially to his friends around the Florida neighborhood he and his wife, Michele, enjoyed for over 20 years.



He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed boating, traveling and a great meal.



Roger is survived by his wife of 36 years, Michele (Gordon) Gilbert; his son, Rickie Gilbert and his wife, Renee; his daughter, Celine Sirois and her husband, Pierre; daughter, Nancy Dixon and her husband, Bill; son, Bryan Gilbert and his wife, Kim. His grandchildren include Nicholas Gilbert, Justin Roger Gilbert, Chelsie Gilbert, Tyler McQuade, Cassie (McQuade) Healy, Maile Sirois, Finn Sirois, Kye Dixon, Rio Gilbert; his five great-grandchildren; many in-laws, nieces and nephews.



Roger was predeceased by his parents, Oliva and Jean D'arc; his brother, Ivan Gilbert; and his granddaughter, Sabrina Desindes.



Due to the COVID-19 virus circumstances, funeral and memorial services will be held at a later time to be announced.



