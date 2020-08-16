1/1
Roger Gilbert
1947 - 2020
Roger Gilbert, 72, of Pompano Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, July 27, 2020.

He was born in Magog, Quebec, on Aug. 16, 1947, the son of Oliva and Jean D'arc (Pinsince) Gilbert. He moved to Manchester, N.H., in 1961 where he resided until he retired to Florida in 2002.

Roger was well-respected and valued in the Massachusetts union construction industry. With over 35 years of drywall experience, Roger was instrumental in starting the drywall division for M.L. McDonald and was one of the co-founders of New England Finish Systems and Skillcraft Finish Systems. He was inspirational to Tri-State construction and to this day, over three generations of tradesmen can attribute their success and livelihood to his fair and compassionate leadership.

Roger was always willing to lend a helping hand, especially to his friends around the Florida neighborhood he and his wife, Michele, enjoyed for over 20 years.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed boating, traveling and a great meal.

Roger is survived by his wife of 36 years, Michele (Gordon) Gilbert; his son, Rickie Gilbert and his wife, Renee; his daughter, Celine Sirois and her husband, Pierre; daughter, Nancy Dixon and her husband, Bill; son, Bryan Gilbert and his wife, Kim. His grandchildren include Nicholas Gilbert, Justin Roger Gilbert, Chelsie Gilbert, Tyler McQuade, Cassie (McQuade) Healy, Maile Sirois, Finn Sirois, Kye Dixon, Rio Gilbert; his five great-grandchildren; many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Roger was predeceased by his parents, Oliva and Jean D'arc; his brother, Ivan Gilbert; and his granddaughter, Sabrina Desindes.

Due to the COVID-19 virus circumstances, funeral and memorial services will be held at a later time to be announced.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

7 entries
August 15, 2020
Dear Michèle and family,
Roger was a cousin that we appreciated a lot, a warm and very endearing person, we have lots of wonderful memories camping, playing toc, etc.
We haven't seen him in four years but we kept in touch on Facebook!
You will be missed Roger...

Our sincere sympathies to Michèle and family!
May you R.I.P.
Forever in our hearts!❤
Phil & Denise
Family
August 15, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Gilbert family our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Jean-Yves et Suzanne Soucy
Friend
August 15, 2020
Roger était un cousin qu'on appréciait beaucoup, une personne chaleureuse et très attachante, on ne l'a pas vu souvent ces dernières années vu sa condition de santé. Il va nous manquer et manquer à toi ma belle Michele, Rickie, Celine et toute sa famille. Mes sincères condoléances, on partage votre peine et nous sommes de tout coeur avec vous!

Maryse Boily et Ghislain Roy
Maryse Boily
Family
August 15, 2020
Mes plus sincères condoléances à toute la belle grande famille de Roger! Mes pensées sont avec vous dans cette épreuve.
Roger, je ne t'oublierai jamais. Repose en paix mon cher cousin... Je t'aime xxx
Line Boily et Jean-Paul Lamy
August 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Gilbert family, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Michelle and your family in these difficult times, R.I.P. my friend
Rejean John Drouin
Friend
August 15, 2020
Michelle, Ricky, Celine, Nancy, Bryan, & Entire Gilbert Family,

Please know Dawn and I are heartbroken for you all, I will always remember his humor and kind demeanor, you are all in our thoughts and prayers, may he rest in eternal peace.
Dawn & Jeff Nielsen
Friend
August 15, 2020
He was so sweet and kind. He will be missed dearly.
Jennifer Lopez
Friend
