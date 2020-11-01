1/1
Roger Goupil
1935 - 2020
Roger Goupil, 85, of Manchester, passed away after a brief illness on Wednesday October 28, 2020. Born in Manchester NH on May 7, 1935, he was the son of the late Henri and Aldea (Duhamel) Goupil.

Roger grew up in Manchester and graduated from Central High School class of 1954. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a plank owner of the USS John Paul Jones DD-932. He protected his hometown of Manchester as a local police officer for more than 25 years. He was a parishioner of Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Roger was an amazing person, father, grandfather and friend. His smile was contagious when he walked into a room, his lack of a filter hilarious and his love for his family is something to idolize. He was an avid NY Yankees fan, loved dessert and had the best moves on the dance floor.

He is survived by his loving wife Ellen (Pantellis) Goupil; sons David Goupil, wife Lori, Steven Goupil, wife Cathy; daughter Linda Manni, wife Laurie Houghton; sister in law Pamela Ahlquist; nephew Arthur Alhquist; niece Karen Root; godson Nicholas Root; grandchildren Melissa Davis, Erica Carreno, Matthew Goupil, Gregory Goupil, Christopher Goupil, Lauren Olson and 9 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held between 10am and 11am on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral located at 650 Hanover St, Manchester NH, with a service beginning at 11am. A burial will immediately follow after at Mount Calvary Cemetery located at 474 Goffstown Rd, Manchester NH.

Condolences may be left at www.mchughfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
NOV
3
Service
11:00 AM
Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
NOV
3
Burial
Mount Calvary Cemetery
1 entry
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McHugh Funeral Home
