MANCHESTER - Roger J. Garon, 97, died July 29, 2019, in the Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester on May 12, 1922, he was the son of Napoleon and Exilia (Talbot) Garon.



Roger was employed by International Shoe Co. on Queen City Avenue for 3 1/2 years. While employed there he operated machinery used for buffing heels and soles on newly manufactured shoes.



He then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Roger served for 21 months in the United States as a shoe repairman. He was assigned to a quartermaster company at Geiger Field in Spokane, Wash. He worked in the shop used for the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he applied new soles and heels and performed necessary finishing work. Roger also worked overseas for one year as a demolition specialist in the Asiatic-Pacific theater of operations where he set explosive charges in coves to destroy enemy personnel and equipment. He also assisted in road construction work by blasting rocks and obstacles.



Upon returning from the military, Roger owned and operated Garon Shoe Repair.



Roger enjoyed his yearly summer vacations at Hampton Beach during the last week of August through Labor Day, which was spent with family and friends. He was devoted to his family and friends - always willing to help others in need. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, French music, playing cards, reading Time, U.S. News & World Report, and National Geographic magazines, and watching Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots games with his son-in-law.



Roger met his true love, Violette Bourque and they were married in St. George Church on May 29, 1948. She passed away on Sept. 8, 2015.



Family members include a daughter, Theresa Brodeur and her husband, Armand; a sister-in-law, Lucille Bourque; and cousins.



He was predeceased by two sisters, Germaine Garon and Yvonne Lacroix.



The family would like to thank the Hillsborough County Nursing Home A1 and C3 Units wholeheartedly for the care, love and support they gave to Roger. Also to Home, Health & Hospice for the moral support that was given to Roger's family was greatly appreciated.



SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m. from St. Peter Church in Auburn. A committal service with military honors will follow in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



