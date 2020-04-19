Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger K. Klene. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roger K. Klene of Manchester, NH died peacefully from complications of Lewy Body Dementia on April 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Roger, a successful businessman, lifelong traveler, adventurer and troublemaker, was born in Oklahoma to the late Kenneth and Muriel Klene before moving to Ohio and New Jersey, finally settling in New Hampshire. He graduated from Manchester High School West and then UNH, where he captained the swim team and earned a degree in Economics. During grad school at UNH, he accomplished his greatest feat in life, convincing Eleta Ames to be his wife.



He is survived by wife Eleta, children Matthew (Alexandra), Erin (Brett Tillou), Grant (Mary) and Gretchen as well as a growing brood of grandchildren - all mostly willing participants in his adventures. He is predeceased by a brother Charles and survived by siblings Diane Foley (Gerard), Ruth Mango (John), Brian (Elizabeth) and Karen Landry (Christopher).



His independent nature and entrepreneurial spirit led him, in 1976, to go into business for himself as a sales representative for 12Volt electronics manufacturers. A year later, he was joined by his good friend, Steve VanDerBeken. They went on to establish a distribution business, and later a retail store, Sound Service, in Manchester, NH. Toward the end of his career, he took on the additional responsibility of Vice-President of U.S. Sales for the Canadian remote car starter manufacturer, Astroflex.



Roger was a loving father with high expectations. He was an enthusiastic and vociferous spectator at countless soccer games, swim, track and wrestling meets. He attended various graduations. His passion for the outdoors led him to take his family on numerous hikes, bikes, ski trips and car rides, often with the now infamous line, "Trust me" uttered before a detour would lead them all in an unexpected direction. He loved taking ski runs down Alf's High Rustler at Alta Ski Resort and plunging into Rangeley Lake at North Camps in Maine. His devotion to cycling extended from spinning classes at the Y to the roads and trails of New Hampshire, even to the hillsides of Tuscany and Provence.



He was fortunate to share good food and drink with a remarkable group of friends and family, many of whom have been instrumental in keeping the adventures and stories coming, even as that became more challenging in his later years. Never one to relax in retirement, he and Eleta visited all 44 stops on the 2019 New Hampshire Ice Cream Trail.



A funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date, when we can all hug each other. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Northeast Passage, 121 Technology Drive, Suite 161, Durham, NH 03824

