Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Leo Charbonneau, 64, peacefully moved on from this life on April 8, 2020. His journey began on June 14, 1955 in Manchester, N.H. His last hours were at home with the comforting presence of his wife, Donna and family.



Roger is the oldest son of Leo and Cecile (Girard) Charbonneau. He was married to Donna (Bell) Charbonneau for 40 years and has lived in Hooksett for the past 30 years. He was father to Wendy Lee Charbonneau and Jonathan Clint Charbonneau. He leaves behind their four grandchildren; Taylor Charbonneau, Tehya Charbonneau, Jonathan Charbonneau and Hunter Price and a great granddaughter. He also leaves his mother, two sisters and a brother, along with several nieces and nephews. Roger is reuniting with his father, Leo and his son, Jonathan.



Roger was an



Roger was a meticulous planner and entrepreneur. With Donna, Roger established Charbelle Farm and ran a hydroponic greenhouse business that was successfully providing organic vegetables at farmer's markets and local restaurants. His interests ranged from business improvements to small animal farming.



The family would like to thank the Concord Regional Visiting Hospice Nurses for their kind care and support and the staff of Home Instead Senior Care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the CRVNA-Hospice in Concord, NH. Due to the current events, a private interment at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



To view Roger's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit







Roger Leo Charbonneau, 64, peacefully moved on from this life on April 8, 2020. His journey began on June 14, 1955 in Manchester, N.H. His last hours were at home with the comforting presence of his wife, Donna and family.Roger is the oldest son of Leo and Cecile (Girard) Charbonneau. He was married to Donna (Bell) Charbonneau for 40 years and has lived in Hooksett for the past 30 years. He was father to Wendy Lee Charbonneau and Jonathan Clint Charbonneau. He leaves behind their four grandchildren; Taylor Charbonneau, Tehya Charbonneau, Jonathan Charbonneau and Hunter Price and a great granddaughter. He also leaves his mother, two sisters and a brother, along with several nieces and nephews. Roger is reuniting with his father, Leo and his son, Jonathan.Roger was an Army veteran that served in Europe under the U.S. Army Europe Command (USAREUR). While serving with the Berlin Brigade, Roger was Military Police stationed in Germany at Check Point Charlie with the 278th Military Police Company. After his honorable military service, Roger completed an Associate of Science degree in Accounting and a Bachelor's of Science degree in Business Administration. Roger began working for the Veterans Benefits Administration in his early 20's until his retirement.Roger was a meticulous planner and entrepreneur. With Donna, Roger established Charbelle Farm and ran a hydroponic greenhouse business that was successfully providing organic vegetables at farmer's markets and local restaurants. His interests ranged from business improvements to small animal farming.The family would like to thank the Concord Regional Visiting Hospice Nurses for their kind care and support and the staff of Home Instead Senior Care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the CRVNA-Hospice in Concord, NH. Due to the current events, a private interment at the Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.To view Roger's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in Union Leader on Apr. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close