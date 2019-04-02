Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BEDFORD - It is with great sadness that the family of Roger L. Landry, 59, of Bedford announces his passing on March 21, 2019, at his home after a sudden illness.



He was born in West Springfield, MA on March 7, 1960, to John and Therese (Huot) Landry.



Roger was predeceased by his father, John, and he leaves behind the love of his life of 35 years, Laurie L. (LaBranche) Landry; his mother, Terri Landry of Venice, FL; his four siblings and their spouses, Marc Landry and his wife, Nancy, of Boston, MA, Denise Reagan and her husband, Dan, of Weare, Charlie Landry and his wife, Margaret, of Southwick, MA, and Michele Dollard and her husband, Jim, of Auburn. He will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and dear friends.



Roger was known for his infectious smile, his zest for life, and his fun-loving, life of the party personality.



He was an avid New England sports fan. He enjoyed golfing, bird watching, and spending his weekends at the lake with his best friends.



Roger was the sole proprietor of Pinnacle Medical, LLC where his high-energy sales style and his entrepreneurial skills led to many years of success.



SERVICES: A Mass in memory of Roger will be held at St. Anselm Abbey on the campus of St. Anselm College in Manchester on April 13 at 10 a.m. There will also be a Celebration of his Life held this summer at Odiorne State Park in Rye.



Memorial donations in memory of Roger can be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, 55 Bradley St., Concord, NH 03301.



